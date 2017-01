Regina police have charged a 29-year-old man with arson in connection with a fire that wrecked a tattoo parlour last summer.

During the early hours of July 4, 2016, police attended a fire at Gaslight Tattoo on the 1300 block of Saskatchewan Drive. The fire was deemed to have been deliberately started.

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested the man on Jan. 12.

He is charged with arson and uttering threats. The man made his first court appearance on Jan. 13.