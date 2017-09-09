An app company that got its start in Saskatchewan is helping Americans get through the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

GasBuddy is an online application that informs users where to go to get the cheapest gas. But now, developers in Regina have been working around the clock to implement new features so the app can let users know where gas is still available.

The gas availability tracking system on the app went live on Aug. 31 in the midst of Hurricane Harvey.

Now, gas stations in Florida are experiencing a fuel shortage as people prepare for Hurricane Irma.

"It's about finding gas, and helping our American friends stay safe and get their families out of these dangerous areas," said Levi Hamilton, vice president and general manager of GasBuddy Canada.

"Right now in Florida, as much as 50 per cent of gas stations don't sell fuel. What's happening is people are trying to evacuate, and it's tough to evacuate in these long lines if you don't have gas," Hamilton said.

GasBuddy went from being the 26th most popular app in the U.S. to second most popular app in the country.

"You don't get that by having an unhelpful product," said Hamilton.

Florida Governor Rick Scott encouraged residents to download the app during a press conference, and Apple has featured the app as a tool to help users during the hurricane.

GasBuddy uses crowd-sourcing technology — users help keep the app up-to-date with information about where fuel is still available.

Hamilton estimated that over the last week GasBuddy has had 700,000 new users in Florida, and the app is reaching 70 million downloads overall.