Drivers in Saskatchewan's two main cities are watching gas prices creep upward.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price at the pumps was 97.9 cents per litre last month in Regina. On Thursday morning, that average price had leapt up to 102.4.

Of course it's impossible to buy gas at that statistical average price. The price at the pumps in Regina had jumped to 105.9 cents a litre Thursday morning, with some stations still holding at 97.9.

In Saskatoon, the average gas price is sitting at 104.4 cents per litre.

Across the province, prices seem to be stable, sitting at 101.3.