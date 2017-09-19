If your gas tank is running low this may be a good time to fill up, as gas prices have dropped about 20 cents a litre since last week.

Saskatchewan saw a spike in gasoline prices earlier in September, with prices hitting about $1.10 per litre.

According to the GasBuddy website, regular gas is now going for about 92 cents per litre at many of the province's gas stations.

The average price is hovering around 93 cents per litre in Saskatoon and a penny less in Regina.

The lowest gas prices in Regina are just below 84 cents at Regina Cabs and Regina Messenger gas stations.

In Saskatoon, you can fill up at Costco gas stations for just over 88 cents per litre.