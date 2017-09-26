Regina city council has voted in favor of trashing the existing weekly garbage pickup schedule and instead switching to biweekly pickups.

Officials said the change is expected to save the city $132,000.

Schedule changes will begin in November and run until March 2018. The city said it had intentions of supplying weekly trash pickup over the Christmas period.

Council approved amendments to this year's budget in April after the announcement of a $10.3-million shortfall in the city's 2017 budget.

More than 64,000 homes are expected to be affected by the change.