Regina city council will vote on Monday night whether or not the city will switch from weekly garbage pick up to every other week.

The change is expected to save the city $132,000. The situation was prompted by a $10.3-million shortfall in the 2017 budget.

Council approved amendments to this year's budget in April.

If the change is given the go ahead, then biweekly pick ups will begin in November and run until March 2018.

If council votes in favour of the amendment, the Waste Management Bylaw will require a change in wording. The bylaw currently states residents have access to garbage pick up once per week.

Over the Christmas period, the city said they have intentions to increase pickups to weekly.

Over 64,000 homes are expected to be affected by the change.