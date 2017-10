A fire in the city of Moose Jawm, Sask., is under investigation after causing thousands of dollars of damage Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. CST, Moose Jaw Police and the Moose Jaw Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 900 block of Chestnut Ave.

The firefighters were able to put out the blaze and no one was injured.

The garage was heavily damaged with costs estimated at $20,000.



The investigation is ongoing.