Environment Canada says conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Saskatchewan late Tuesday morning through until early evening in the following areas:

Regina.

Moose Jaw - Pense - Central Butte - Craik.

Fort Qu'Appelle - Indian Head - Lumsden - Pilot Butte.

Estevan - Weyburn - Radville - Milestone.

Moosomin - Grenfell - Kipling - Wawota.

According to Environment Canada, the types of funnel clouds these areas could see are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground but there is a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.

Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.