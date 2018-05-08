Sask. could see funnel clouds as low-pressure system moves through province

A low-pressure system moving through Saskatchewan Tuesday may bring funnel clouds, according to a weather advisory issued by Environment Canada.

The advisory says conditions are favourable for funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Funnel clouds are created by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada. The weak rotation is not normally a danger near the ground but there is a chance it could become a landspout tornado.

While many landspout tornadoes don't cause significant damage, they can still be dangerous.

The advisory, issued at 12:22 p.m. CST, covers:

Leader.

Gull Lake.

Swift Current.

Herbert.

Cabri.

Kyle.

Lucky Lake.

Shaunavon.

Maple Creek.

Val Marie.

Cypress Hills.

Kindersley.

Rosetown.

Biggar.

Wilkie.

Macklin.

Anyone who spots a funnel cloud should prepare to take shelter. They often appear with little to no warning.

Environment Canada says to report severe weather, email skstorm@canada.ca or tweet using #SKstorm.