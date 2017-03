An early March blizzard with blowing snow and reduced visibility west of Regina forever changed the lives of Jeremy Flegel and his one-year-old son, Bennett.

On March 7, Flegel's wife, Jen Anderson Flegel, was killed when her SUV was rear-ended by a passenger bus on the Trans-Canada Highway near Pense, Sask.

Jen, 31, and Jeremy had been married for just over a year and had recently purchased a home together.

Supporters have started a GoFundMe page to raise enough money to meet Jeremy and Bennett's immediate needs. As of midday Thursday, the effort had raised about $5,000.