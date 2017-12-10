Rock climbing in Saskatchewan's snow-covered capital city will soon be possible.

The Regina Climbing Centre is currently under construction at 606 B Solomon Crescent.

Owner Jordan Mackay said he wanted to create a family friendly place for people to learn rock climbing indoors.

The gym will have top roping, auto belays, lead climbing, a bouldering area and a speed wall.

Mackay said the facility will be welcoming to beginners. The entire staff will be certified to teach and will help participants improve their skills.

Regina Climbing Centre will be located at 606 B Solomon Crescent. (Photo by Jordan Mackay)

"Not every kid is a hockey player. It's one of those alternative sports for a lot of kids," he said.

"As they progress we will be able to challenge them with more and more difficult routes."

According to Mackay, rock climbing is low impact and can be catered to people of all ages.

Rock climbing has been a hobby for Mackay since he was a kid.

When he moved to Regina from Calgary 16 years ago, he realized there was no place to keep up with it. Eventually, he built a bouldering gym in his basement.

Having left his career in insurance two years ago, Mackay said he decided to open his own public gym.

The grand opening will be held at the end of February 2018 but Mackay said he is hoping to give people a sneak peak in January.

Mackay said the space will be bright and vibrant, with geometric patterns on the routes, which he said is the latest trend in climbing gyms around the world.

"We've done a lot of research into what people like and with our manufacturer have put together, I think, what's going to be a very exciting place to be," he said.

The gym will also have a cappuccino bar and complimentary Wi-Fi for members.