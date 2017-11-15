The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations wants financial compensation for survivors of the Sixties Scoop attached to an apology from the Saskatchewan government.

Premier Brad Wall committed in 2015 to an apology from the provincial government for survivors, which hasn't happened yet.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron says the government has now been sent a letter requesting $200 million in compensation to be paid directly to the Indigenous adults who, as children, were taken from their homes and adopted into white families during the period between 1951 and 1991.

On Wednesday, Cameron acknowledged an apology is important, but said there needs to be "substance."

"It's like us as parents saying, 'Merry Christmas, children,' and there's no gifts under the tree," Cameron explained Wednesday.

"There has to be substance. That's what we're saying, whether that's compensation or some type of trust fund for a healing foundation, some substance so that the survivors can heal."

Cameron estimates there are anywhere from 50,000 to 200,000 survivors of the Sixties Scoop in the province.

Cameron said FSIN knows the government is in a deficit situation, which is why the federation requested $200 million in compensation, while the federal government has committed to pay $800 million.

"We're going to be in deficit for the rest of our lives, without a doubt. To make people feel good inside and to continue that healing journey, I think for us and many others, $200 million is not a very big amount."

Premier Brad Wall says an apology doesn't need money. (CBC News)

Premier says apology doesn't need money

Premier Brad Wall said he respects FSIN's request for financial compensation and no decision has been made, but he believes an apology can be made without money.

"That's not where we started with the apology," he said of the question of compensation. "The short answer is no, that's not something the government's going to be doing."

Cameron, meanwhile, hopes the premier changes his mind and said whether or not they would accept an apology without compensation is a question that would be put to their elders and survivors.

Wall said he wants to go ahead with an apology and said work is still underway to name a place and time with FSIN and Métis leaders.