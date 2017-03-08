Two Weyburn RCMP officers have shared a dramatic and harrowing story of an animal rescue which occurred on Highway 39 Tuesday.

The two officers, identified as Const. O and Const. C, were patrolling when Const. C saw what they thought was a block of ice on the road but realized it was an animal.

Swerving at the last second, the object was just missed by the cruiser. Const. O, presumably driving behind, did not swerve but managed to avoid the object.

Const. O backed up to check to see what the object was when it began walking toward him.

The snow-covered object was identified as a small, fluffy orange kitten.

The officers believe the furry feline had been taking shelter under or inside a vehicle before finding its way out on to the road and exposed to the elements.

"He wasn't moving very much, but was meowing non-stop," a post on the RCMP's website read.

Const. O took the kitten to the vet where it was treated. Const. C checked in on the cuddly creature later on to find it alive, well and meowing once more.

"As members, you never know what you may come across as part of your daily duties."