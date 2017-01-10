One cat and two kittens were found with severe frostbite earlier this month in Regina.

The cat and one kitten had severe frostbite to their back legs, tail and ear tips. The other kitten had to have a small portion of its tail amputated. One of the animals had to be euthanized due the extent of its injuries.

Alanna Whippler, intake and adoption coordinator volunteer for Regina Cat Rescue, said the cats were brought to the attention of the rescue by concerned citizens who had spotted the felines. Whippler said the temperatures Regina has been experiencing are too cold for cats.

"They're just very vulnerable," she said.

Kittens and cats acclimatized to living in-doors are more at risk for injury in extreme cold. Cats which live predominantly outdoors will develop thicker coats in the winter which will allow them to fare better when the temperatures drop, she said.

The two surviving cats are recovering from surgeries, Whippler said.

Hourie said if temperatures are too cold for a person, then they are too cold for an animal. (SRC)

Josh Hourie, community relations coordinator for the Saskatchewan SPCA said the cats' situation is unfortunate but one that people see and hear about all too often. In Prince Albert, a group of puppies were found discarded in a dumpster in extremely cold temperatures.

Frostbite of the ears, toes, tails and paws is the most common affliction when these animals are found, Hourie said.

Hourie said there are no stats for animals found abandoned at specific times of the year but it is something that's heard about regularly. Hourie likened the incidents to reports of animals being trapped in hot vehicles during the summer.

It's very common to find cats with frostbite during the winter. If an animal is found in distress during extreme cold, people are urged to get it into a warm environment immediately and notify an organization such as the SCPA, humane society or rescue.

"If it's too cold outside for you as a human, it's probably too cold for pets," he said.