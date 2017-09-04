As temperatures dip close to freezing overnight in Saskatchewan, Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the southern half of the province.

According to meteorologists, a ridge of high pressure building across Saskatchewan Monday night will bring overnight lows of 2 to 4 degrees.

This cool front will cover much of Saskatchewan and portions of western Manitoba.



Widespread frost is not expected but there is a chance that some regions could see overnight lows or ground temperatures dip below the freezing mark. This could cause some frost.

For updated information on this special weather statement, visit the Environment Canada website.