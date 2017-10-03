What started as a conversation about an infrastructure project near Duck Lake, Sask., has evolved into an agreement that leaders of eight municipalities and a First Nation hope will advance reconciliation.

The Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation and the Twin Rivers District Planning Commission signed a "friendship agreement" aimed at promoting a positive working relationship between the nine communities involved.

Beardy's and Okemasis' Chief Roy Petit said he sees the agreement as an acknowledgement of signed treaties.

"The treaties were signed with that intent, to have First Nations and the newcomers work together and share the land and live together in harmony and that hasn't been the case in a lot of towns across Saskatchewan and across Canada," said Petit.

"I'm hoping, as I know all of us are around the table, this is the beginning of some good relationships, maybe changing some minds."

The agreement was signed on Saturday by leaders of Beardy's and Okemasis', the Towns of Rosthern, Duck Lake, Hague, Waldheim and Hepburn, the Village of Laird and the Rural Municipalities of Rosthern and Duck Lake.

Communities working toward centralized waste management

Rosthern Mayor Dennis Helmuth said the agreement grew from a 2016 discussion over how the communities could work more collaboratively to manage solid waste.

The meeting was held as part of the "First Nations – Municipal Community Infrastructure Partnership Project" and facilitated through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

The communities are working toward the creation of a centralized garbage facility.

The goal of the agreement is to improve communication between the nine communities and work towards reconciliation.

Helmuth said the friendship agreement was the natural outcome of their conversations about more specific tasks. He believes the communities are already growing closer and that residents of the Town of Rosthern are ready to embrace reconciliation.

Helmuth added that there had been some separation between the communities in the past.

"I think there's a significant change in the air in terms of understanding that we're all in this together and differences from the past, they need to be faced up front and we need to get on with it," said Helmuth.

"Obviously, for some people perhaps this is more of a challenge but nonetheless I'm very optimistic going forward."

A ceremony was held in Rosthern Saturday to celebrate the signing of the agreement.