Vodka was the drink of choice for Justin Crowe and the people he was partying with in the hours leading up to his death, according to testimony heard Friday at the trial of the woman accused of killing him.

Tia Pinacie-Littlechief is accused of the second-degree murder of 27-year-old Crowe, who died on Oct. 27, 2015, on the Piapot First Nation.

Destiney Favel testified Friday. Court heard she was with her boyfriend, Henry Thorn, when Crowe convinced them to go out despite Favel's initial reluctance. All three had been friends since they were young and Thorn lived in Crowe's parents' basement.

Favel testified that Crowe was bothered by something that night and that's why he wanted to go out.

"He wanted everybody to have a good time."

The trio picked up a woman named Tyra Nahbexie before ending up at Pinacie-Littlechief's home. Favel said she had never met Pinacie-Littlechief before.

They later went out to pick up Skyla Lavallee, who testified earlier this week, and a bottle of vodka before going back to party.

"Everybody was getting along fine. People were laughing," she said.

Eventually, Pinacie-Littlechief's sister kicked them out and Crowe convinced the group to go to the Piapot First Nation, Favel said.

Favel, Thorn, Crowe, Lavallee, Nahbexie, Pinacie-Littlechief and her cousin got in Favel's car.

Around 3:00 a.m., they picked up a 66 oz. bottle of vodka and drank on the way. Favel testified people were still getting along and having fun once they got there. Favel said she wanted to leave because of her foul mood, but didn't want to drive back alone.

Favel said Crowe told her boyfriend, Thorn, to "let her go," so she became angry and tipped over the bottle of vodka, before running to her car. She said Thorn ran after her, but she locked the doors and drove away.

She said she arrived at her friend's house in Regina around 5 a.m. and messaged her Mom to say she was safe. Favel said she didn't hear of Crowe's death until the afternoon.

When asked by Crown prosecutor Mitchell Miller if she saw Crowe attack or assault anyone that night, she said no.

"That was very unlike him to hurt anybody," she said. "He never, ever hurt me."

Defence lawyer Ian McKay suggested Thorn and Crowe both became angry men when they drank. He suggested Favel was trying to protect Crowe and Thorn with her testimony, implying she had done so in the past by omitting information from her statement to RCMP.​

Court adjourned early Friday afternoon and will resume Monday.