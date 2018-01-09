Roads and sidewalks were slick and treacherous in parts of southern Saskatchewan as freezing rain fell on the province Tuesday night.

Drivers in Regina faced a slippery commute home as the weather created dangerous conditions, sending some vehicles into ditches on Highway 1 and Highway 11.

At about 4:30 p.m. CST, White Butte RCMP were at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 6, south of Regina near Corinne, Sask.

Police said there were no serious injuries but drivers were warned that delays and detours may be in place.

Watch this space on Wednesday morning. We are monitoring #yqr icy road conditions and will make a decision about student transportation by 6:30 A.M. Any cancellation will be posted here, at https://t.co/YtIu1UaxTQ and with all local news media. #yqrtraffic Please keep safe! — @RegPublicSchool

Saskatchewan RCMP urged drivers to slow down or avoid travelling altogether if possible.

Many of those who were forced to brave slick sidewalks had to shuffle to stay vertical.

At least one Saskatchewan resident used the January rain as an opportunity to do some neighbourhood skating, while others chose to blast away the ice with fire.

Regina Public Schools said it was monitoring the conditions and would alert parents to any cancellations by 6:30 a.m. CST.

When freezing rain turns the sidewalk into a curling rink... #skwx #skstorm pic.twitter.com/ytDPVRi5lL — @JoshZorn

Power was also cut to the neighbourhoods of Sherwood Estates, Lakewood, Walsh Acres and Maple View Tuesday night. It was expected to be restored by 11 p.m. CST.

Freezing rain warnings were in place for the following regions Tuesday night:

City of Regina.

Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte.

Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan, Foam Lake.

Kamsack, Canora, Preeceville.

Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling, Wawota.

​Yorkton, Melville, Esterhazy.

Extreme weather was also expected to hit the north of the province in the form of extreme cold. Warnings were in place for Fond-du-Lac, Stony Rapids, Uranium City, Camsell Portage, Wollaston Lake and Collins Bay.

Snowfall warnings were also issued for the following regions Tuesday night:

Hudson Bay, Porcupine Plain.

Île à la Crosse, Buffalo Narrows, Beauval.

​La Ronge, Prince Albert Nat. Park, Narrow Hills Prov. Park.

Meadow Lake, Big River, Green Lake, Pierceland.

​Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrot River.

Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House, Creighton.

Prince Albert, Shellbrook, Spiritwood, Duck Lake.

For up-to-date information on weather conditions visit Environment Canada.