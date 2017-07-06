Anglers looking to reel in a big one in Saskatchewan won't need a fishing licence this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, free fishing weekend will be in effect across the province.

But while the licence requirement is lifted for the weekend, all other regulations for fishing will still be in place.

Know the rules

"When you fish — whether it's free fishing weekend or not — there are certain responsibilities you need to have as an angler," said Jason Matity with getfishing.ca, an outdoor fishing education website based in Saskatchewan.

"Knowing the rules is absolutely one of them."

Rules include knowing catch limits for the different varieties of fish found in Saskatchewan's lakes. These limits can vary from lake to lake, Matity said.

Also, fish being held or transported must be left in a state which will allow conservation officers to identify their variety and quantity.

There are limits on the number of each variety of fish a person can catch and rules about how they can be transported. (Daniel Miller/Associated Press)

"For example, if you catch a walleye, you have to leave it in two pieces — meaning two fillets," he said.

"You need to leave at least a one-by-one-inch skin tag on that fillet," he continued, "so they know what kind of fish it is."

As well, only one rod is allowed per person.

If they do bite …

"If you do catch a fish this weekend — it's going to be hot, it's going to be 30 degrees — I strongly recommend you bring a cooler and some bags and ice packs for those fish," Matity said.

He suggests gutting fish or filleting them and then getting them onto ice as soon as possible. This will help keep the catch fresh, he said.

"Eat them that night, because you're not going to get them any fresher," he said, noting the meat will stay firm if kept cool.

If caught fish are left intact in the heat, they spoil, he said.

More information on fishing and Saskatchewan regulations can be found online at the province's angling website.