Saskatchewan's waterways will be open for free fishing on Family Day weekend.

From Feb. 18 to 20, for residents and visitors, no licence is required to fish.

Regulations such as possession limits and reduced capture limits on certain lakes and rivers still apply.

The free fishing will also not apply to national parks. A licence must be purchased if fish is being taken out of province.

Anglers on Lac la Ronge must have a free endorsement and an associated harvest ledger, the government said in a press release.

People are encouraged to ensure it is safe to fish before drilling a hole. Ten centimetres of good ice is preferred for walking while 30 cm is preferred for supporting the weight of a vehicle.