In a kind of "pre-season sale," the Regina Humane Society is giving away adult cats for free this weekend to make room for an expected influx of felines into the shelter.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for adult cats over six months of age.

In its tongue-in-cheek "There's a cat for that!" campaign, the Humane Society encourages people to "download" a cat to their home.

"Cats have so many distinctive personalities," said Lisa Koch, executive director of the RHS in a news release.

"They're entertaining, comforting or they can just keep you company. No matter what your need — there's a cat for that!"

One-year-old River, a shorthaired tabby, is among 60 adult cats ready to be adopted from the Regina Humane Society. (Regina Humane Society)

Bill Thorn, director of marketing and public relations, says the Humane Society has 141 cats and kittens currently in its care, more than half of which are in foster care and will soon be heading back to the shelter when they're ready for adoption.

He added the shelter is already seeing an upswing in animals coming through its doors and expects this will accelerate into late spring and summer.

Sixty adult cats are ready and waiting to be adopted, including Madison — a three-year-old black-furred shorthair — and Nala, a seven-year-old grey-and-white shorthair. They've had the longest wait to be adopted, with both waiting for a home since March 9.

Nala, a seven-year-old grey and white shorthair, has been waiting nearly two months to be adopted from the Regina Humane Society. (Regina Humane Society)

The RHS takes in more than 4,000 animals annually.

All adoptions include free spay/neuter surgery, a veterinary exam, a microchip implant, a tattoo, vaccinations and 30 days of free Pet Plan pet insurance.