A rally is scheduled in front of the provincial courthouse in North Battleford, Sask., as the third day of the Gerald Stanley preliminary hearing gets underway.

The hearing is scheduled to run until tomorrow, but it will likely wrap up today.

Stanley is accused of second-degree murder after 22-year-old Colton Boushie was shot to death last summer. Stanley has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Andre Bear, the youth co-chair of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, has been attending the trial and following the proceedings.

He says the rally is for people who want to support ending prejudices within legal systems.

"We're having a rally for justice to ensure and keep the pressure that justice is being served with equality and with dignity," said Bear.

At the outset of the hearing there was a substantial RCMP presence blockading and patrolling the courthouse.

That was scaled back after the second day of the hearing.

Both sides say they simply want the truth to come out.

