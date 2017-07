Four tornadoes have been confirmed after severe storms swept across Saskatchewan Friday night.

Tornadoes occurred near Watson, the town of Quill Lake, Fishing Lake and between Wapella and Rocanville, according to Environment Canada.

In addition, large hail also pounded parts of the province, with toonie-sized hail falling at Grenfell.

At North Battleford, winds gusts reached speeds of over 90 kilometres per hour.

No damage has yet been reported.