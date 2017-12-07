The Regina Police Service says it has found no signs of foul play in the death of 38-year-old woman whose body was found inside a home earlier this week.

Police have not revealed the identity of the dead woman, who was found on the 4900 black of Marigold Drive early Sunday morning.

It was the second body found in the city that weekend.

Police have ordered toxicology tests for the woman, which means the investigation into her death is not expected to wrap up for several months.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 307-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.