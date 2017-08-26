Mayor Michael Fougere is putting a motion before city council to develop a plan to end homelessness in Regina.

He's doing it with the involvement of the YMCA of Regina, which for years has been co-ordinating anti-homelessness efforts in the city, including the Housing First program.

The motion calls for the city to participate in an advisory board to help the YMCA and other community organizations develop a plan to end homelessness.

Fougere notes there has already been $60,000 in federal money earmarked for the plan.

"Regina is ready to take the next step towards ending homelessness," wrote Blair Roberts with the YMCA of Regina in a letter of support for the motion to city council.

"We are excited for the city to partner with us in this endeavour."

It also calls for the city to review policies and procedures that may contribute to the plan to end homeless, including putting resources towards the affordable housing program.

If passed, the city would work with the federal and provincial government in providing funding to achieve the goal of ending homelessness in Regina.

After his re-election in late 2016, Fougere said addressing homelessness was one of his top priorities.

The YWCA and Carmichael Outreach are among a number of community organizations showing their support for the motion with a submission to city council.

"A plan will give us specific targets to achieve each year, with ongoing evaluation and accountability to achieving the long term goal of a city where no one faces the potential of a chronic homeless experience," Tyler Gray of Carmichael Outreach, says in his submission.

He noted that to end homelessness, it would take a concerted effort of business leaders, multiple levels of government, and collaborative work amongst community organizations.

However, some are criticizing aspects of the motion before city council.

"It seems to me there has already been an over-abundance of such plans," writes Florence Stratton in a submission to city council.

"Now is the time for action, not more planning."

City council will vote on the motion on Monday.