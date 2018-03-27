'They feel like they are in prison': Lawsuit alleges mistreatment of Project Forseti witness in protection

If Noel Harder and his wife Karen Foga knew what they do now, they would not have entered the federal witness protection program (WPP).

Those are the allegations being made in a lawsuit filed by Tony Merchant of the Merchant Law Group against the RCMP. on March 26 in Regina. The claim states, "They feel like they are in prison."

The statement of claim outlines the numerous complaints Harder and his family had during their time in the WPP. They allege they have experienced mental trauma, been dehumanized in the process and suffered substantial financial suffering.

Harder was a motorcycle dealer, convicted drug dealer and through his business came to know several members of outlaw motorcycle gangs, said Merchant.

He was also a member of the Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club and would eventually become an informant and key witness in the trials that came from Project Forseti.

Named after the Norse god of truth, Forseti was a joint investigation between members of the Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP officers. Operations were based in Saskatoon, Sask. where the group set two motorcycle gangs, the Hells Angels and the Fallen Saints, in their sights.

Guns, drugs and gang colours all figured into Project Forseti. (CBC)

Harder's work as an informant and his testimony has been instrumental in the success of the project, Merchant said. The lawsuit states that through Project Forseti, "Over one hundred charges were laid, over 200 illegal firearms were confiscated and $8 million in illegal drugs was seized."

But now, after three years of being in WPP, Harder is regretting his decision to become an informant.

'They feel like they are in a prison'

"He was given a whole bunch of promises about both protecting him financially, because going in to witness protection would impact him hugely in a financial way, and all sorts of promises about protection for him and his family," Merchant told CBC over the phone.

"The government didn't keep any of these promises."

The lawsuit alleges that during his time as an informant, Harder discussed with RCMP officers what his time in WPP would look like and what would compensation there would be. Protection, financial and for his family, were the chief concerns, according to the lawsuit.

After arrests were made in January of 2015, the family was immediately moved off of their acreage and out of the province.

They were promised that professionals would be hired to pack their belongings or sell them and move Harder's business equipment. Allegedly, none of this occurred.

Financial information was also lost during this move which has continued to impact the family. A separate case between an accountant was not resolved while Harder was in WPP. Harder allegedly owed the Canada Revenue Agency $800,000, but this was reduced to $185,000.

"Harder has testified at all trials required of him," according to the lawsuit and his obligation to testify in Saskatoon continues to this day.

Noel Harder has been in court and in the witness box for every trial he has been asked to be a part of, according to Merchant. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

The RCMP are said to have refused to provide medication for Harder's panic attacks and for a back injury sustained 10 years ago.

'They're alone and they're afraid'

The statement also claims Harder's two children have been out of school for approximately 540 days since they do not have new identities and the family feels that enrolling their children without new names could cause them serious harm.

"Some of these very dangerous people can be expected to be looking to be vengeful on Noel and his wife and maybe even his children," said Merchant.

During their time in the program the family has felt like it is in danger, and allegedly both Foga and Harder have been diagnosed as "having experienced psychological trauma and damage," according to the claim.

"The truth of the danger he's in is demonstrated by the fact that the RCMP said you can't put your children into school. The RCMP said you can't have a cell phone. The RCMP said you can't have a landline. The RCMP said you can't have any computer access," said Merchant.

In November 2017, Harder was an establishment with 100 Hells Angels members and their associates, reads the claim. Allegedly Harder had to pretend that he had a gun under his shirt to escape unharmed.

The family we given a "Non-Voluntary Termination" and are no longer in the WPP. Merchant said he doesn't know where his client is at the moment and only communicates with Harder through an RCMP officer as an intermediary.

Sending a message

In the statement of claim, Merchant alleges that his client's Charter Rights were violated during their time in the WPP and that "this failure is deserving of sanctions."

"It's terrible for him but it's bad for society that something upon which we rely, as being working effectively, the RCMP make promises and don't keep their promises," said Merchant.

Tony Merchant says the lawsuit needs to send a message that people in WPP need better support and for the RCMP to keep their promises. (Nic Amaya/CBC)

It goes on to say that damages awarded to Harder and Foga should be "very large" and "carry the message to the Crown that appropriate care must be its primary mandate."

Merchant said he had not added the total losses Harder has incurred or the damages suffered but, "It's in the range of a million dollars," he said.

"We want the court to make an award that says to the government 'We're going to punish you because you've not kept your word and society relies on the RCMP to be honest in these circumstances,'" said Merchant.

Merchant said the reputation of WPP suffers when those that have testified are mistreated by the system.

"The only way that you're going address, so-called, organized crime is with programs like this program and with people who put themselves at risk," said Merchant

"They're alone and they're afraid."

An email was sent to the RCMP on Monday night but no one responded to the request for comment on the lawsuit prior to the publish time.