Former Saskatchewan Party leadership contender Rob Clarke is facing a $15,000 fine for failing to file his campaign donations — money he says he expected to lose anyway.

Patrick Bundrock, party executive director, said the deadline for filing the second round of fundraising, up to Dec. 31, 2017, was Jan. 15, 2018.

He said a $5,000 fine was initially laid, followed by $1,000 for additional days he has not filed. His fine now totals $15,000.

"We believe that's one of the very important, transparent aspects of this and we wanted to make sure that there was a significant incentive for each of the campaigns to honour the rules, and to honour those filings," Bundrock said

"I'm looking forward to, at this point, receiving a filing from Mr. Clarke."

Bundrock said even if Clarke were to file his paperwork, the fine would still stand.

As for how it would be levied, Bundrock said Clarke's $15,000 campaign deposit that he submitted for his nomination would be withheld.

Clarke expects to lose $15K

In a statement through his former campaign, Clarke said he expects to lose that $15,000, citing party rules that stipulate he needs to win 10 per cent of the vote on the first ballot in order to reclaim that deposit.

"While my name will still be on the ballot, I am no longer a candidate for leader — meaning it is highly unlikely I will win the 10 per cent to do this."

"Essentially, the party cannot fine me more than I have already ceded to it by bowing out."

However, Bundrock said the leadership election organizing committee does have additional powers to levy more fines.

"At this point, this is the maximum amount of fine that can be levied against the candidate deposit," he explained.