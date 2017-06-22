As the 2017 CFL regular season gets underway, Saskatchewan Roughrider fans may still be feeling the pain of losing some of the province's favourites to rival teams. Here's a gallery of some well-known names who have left the Green and White in search of greener pastures:

Chris Getzlaf

Regina native Chris Getzlaf joined the Roughriders on August 19, 2007, where he played as a receiver until the end of the 2015 season. Getzlaf now plays for the Edmonton Eskimos. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Weston Dressler

Weston Dressler of Bismarck, North Dakota. Dressler was released by the Roughriders and signed, days later, by the Winnipeg Bluebombers in winter 2016. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

John Chick

John Chick of Gillette, Wyoming joined the Roughriders in 2006. He played with the team through the 2015 season. He was released by the Roughriders and signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in January of 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Darian Durant

Darian Durant of Florence, South Carolina joined the Roughriders in May of 2006 and would later lead the team to a Grey Cup victory in the 2013 season. He was acquired by the Montreal Alouettes in January of 2017 after contract negotiations with Saskatchewan failed. The move shocked many fans who had been watching Durant play for Saskatchewan for over a decade. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Paul McCallum