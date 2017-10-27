Neal Hughes's first memory of the old Mosaic Stadium was a year-end game of Regina Minor Football. It still survives to this day — on VHS.

The former Saskatchewan Roughrider, who played 140 regular season games and won two Grey Cups with the team, said he is sad to see the old field go, but added the new Mosaic Stadium is a chance for fresh memories.

"There's a lot of blood, sweat and tears out on that field," Hughes said about the old Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field.

The west grandstand of the old stadium will be demolished Friday.

Wrecking crews began dismantling the former home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders in September. The teardown followed a summer where fans were able to bid on hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the longtime home of the CFL team.

The grandstand of the old Mosaic Stadium will be demolished on Friday afternoon. (Anna-May Zeviar/CBC)

The last Roughrider game at the old Mosaic Stadium was in October 2016. The team played its first pre-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the new stadium in June.

The $278-million facility replaces the decades-old stadium that stands just to the east of it.

Farewell, Taylor Field

Today, the Riders will play the second last game of the season in their new barn against the Montreal Alouettes, the team that won back-to-back Grey Cup championships over the Riders in 2009 and 2010.

When Hughes played, he said his routine was to avoid looking at the stadium until he actually arrived on game days. He did it as a minor football player and he did it when the Riders won the Grey Cup on their home turf in 2013.

"It was awesome. It is a moment that I'll remember for the rest of my life."