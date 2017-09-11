A former defensive back for the Saskatchewan Roughriders is back in court for two new assault charges.

Justin Cox, 24, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The Crown prosecutor's office told CBC that weapon was a gun.

Both charges are in connection to an incident on Aug. 30, 2017 in Regina.

It isn't Cox's first run-in with the law.

Justin Cox was the Roughriders' "most outstanding rookie" in 2016, and started in all 15 games he played for the team. (The Canadian Press)

Cox was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on April 19 after Regina police charged him following an allegation of intimate partner violence. On May 29, he was found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm.



After the Riders released Cox, the league stepped in and barred any other team from signing the defensive player.



After he was found not guilty, CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge reaffirmed the position he had taken on Cox a month earlier.



Before joining the Riders, Cox was released by the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after being arrested and charged with domestic violence twice in less than a year.

Cox is set to appear in Regina provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. CST