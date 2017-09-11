A former Saskatchewan woman returned to her Florida home Monday morning, after spending the night in an emergency shelter.

Caitlin Cook and husband Tim live in Tampa. At first, they planned to weather out Hurricane Irma at home. But after a plywood shortage and amid changing estimates of the coming storm's severity, the family headed for shelter.

They didn't want to take any chances with the safety of their two children: a three-month-old and a three-year-old.

Hurricane Irma arrived in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Millions in the state remain without power and powerful winds continue.

For Cook, the worst part was not knowing how severe the storm would be.

"Over the course of every 12 hours, it was like it kept changing," she said.

Initially she said it looked like it was heading for Miami, but on Saturday it was declared a potential Category 4 hurricane that could head straight for them.

In order to prepare for the storm, they collected non-perishable food, a generator, water and plywood to start boarding up their 1949 home — built after hurricane codes were put in place.

Caitlin Cook said her family will be sure to buy plywood in advance of the next big storm. (Submitted by Caitlin Cook)

"The stores ran out of plywood by the time we finished about half of our house," Cook said. "We weren't sure that our house would hold up in those kind of winds."

They headed to an emergency shelter, which offered up hot food and water. The family was placed in a room with other families. She said it wasn't scary for the children there, who ran around with each other and thought of it as an adventure.

In fact, Cook said the shelter was calming.

"I was really glad we went because I was kind of panicking a little bit before that. I was really, really nervous about how things would go and if we were OK, would our home be OK?"

Caitlin Cook reads to children at an emergency shelter in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, where people took refuge from Hurricane Irma. (Submitted by Caitlin Cook)

"Fortunately, the storm only hit us as a Category 1."

When they returned home Monday morning, only the fence had been destroyed. Cook said the most important lesson learned was to leave early and head as far inland as possible.

For now, they'll focus on helping the community get back on its feet and cleaning up their own yard.

"We'll have to get the plywood off the windows," she said. "And long-term is just kind of prepping for the next one."