An Estevan, Sask., police officer found guilty of assault will learn his fate in March.

Mohammed Khan's defence lawyer is asking for an absolute discharge in the case but the Crown prosecutor argued that Khan should be subject to a meaningful sentence of a fine, jail time or a suspended sentence.

On Dec. 13, Khan was found guilty of common assault in provincial court by Judge Doug Kovatch.

On May 2, 2015, Khan, who was at the time a probationary constable with the Estevan Police Service, responded to a complaint involving a number of people and drugs at a pizza restaurant. When Khan showed up, the people scattered and he chased one of them.

The man Khan chased was Donovan Gibson, who had consumed by his account 15 to 20 beers that night. After handcuffing Gibson, Khan pushed his face into the ground, resulting in scuffs and a cut on his face.

New recruit overwhelmed, says defence

In court Friday, defence lawyer Aaron Fox noted Khan has no criminal record. He also pointed out that during his time with the Estevan Police Service, Khan had no complaints or write-ups filed against him until he assaulted Gibson.

Fox said that given Khan's "inexperience," "naiveté" and that he was alone that Saturday night, the new recruit was overwhelmed.

But Bill Burge with the Crown said that as a peace officer Khan violated the position of trust he was put in and harmed a civilian who was not able to fight back.

The final decision in Khan's case will be rendered on March 30.

After an internal investigation, Khan's employment ended with the police service in June 2015.