A former Estevan, Sask., police officer whom court heard pushed the face of a handcuffed man into the pavement several times has been convicted of common assault.

In a Dec. 13 decision, provincial court Judge Doug Kovatch ruled Mohammed Khan, 30, was guilty of committing the offence on May 2, 2015.

Court heard Khan was a probationary constable with the city police service on that night when he was called to an incident at a pizza restaurant.

Police had received a complaint some people outside the restaurant were involved in drugs, and when Khan arrived, they scattered.

Khan chased one of them, Donovan Gibson, told him to stop, and put handcuffs on him.

Gibson, court heard, was a 30-year-old oilpatch and mine worker who had consumed 15 to 20 beers that night. He said he had left the restaurant for a smoke.

The other two officers testified when they arrived, Gibson was lying on his stomach. They each said Khan said words to handcuffed man to the effect of "That's what you get for running from the police."

The other officers said Khan pushed Gibson's face into the pavement three times, leaving him with scuff marks on his face and a cut near an eyebrow.

Testifying in his own defence, Khan denied he shoved the man's face onto the ground. Instead, he suggested that while helping the handcuffed man get to his feet, the man fell.

Judge Kovatch said he didn't believe Khan's account and found the other officers more credible.

There were examples of Khan's "inexperience" and "naiveté", such as when he said "Stop or I'll shoot!" as the people at the pizza restaurant were running away, Kovatch said.

"Mr. Gibson was not resisting and could no longer be a threat to anyone," Kovatch said in an eight-page written decision. "The inescapable conclusion is that this was a gratuitous or retributive violence on the part of Const. Khan."

Khan, whose employment was terminated last year as a result of the incident and now lives in Ontario, hasn't been sentenced yet.

His case is scheduled to be back in court in Regina on Jan. 20.