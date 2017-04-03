A former Estevan, Sask., police officer found guilty of assault has been granted an absolute discharge and will not have a criminal record.

In 2015, Mohammed Khan, who was at the time a probationary constable with the Estevan Police Service, responded to a drug call at a pizza restaurant.

A number of people ran off when police arrived. Khan gave chase.

Other officers testified that after handcuffing one man, Khan pushed his face into the ground, resulting in scuffs and a cut on his face.

In a sentencing hearing last week, the judge handed down the absolute discharge, suggesting that Khan had already been punished enough because he lost his job as a police officer.