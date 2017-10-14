This past year has been a bittersweet one for Jordynn Delorme — last year she was named a CBC Future 40 Bright Light winner but that award came at a difficult time for her family.

"It was a shock. We were going through a really tough time. My grandmother was sick and at the time I was looking for something, that light at the end of the tunnel, just something to just help me get up there," said Delorme.

Delorme, 18, says winning the award was her "bright light."

Jordynn Delorme strives to be a role model for indigenous youth who are struggling.

Delorme, a jingle dress powwow dancer from the Cowessess First Nation, strives to be a role model for Indigenous youth who are struggling.

"Today there's a lot of youth out there who are struggling with addictions, they're struggling with you know just trying to find their place," said Delorme.

"It's intergenerational trauma from residential schools and it's being passed down. Even my own family was affected by this intergenerational trauma. We weren't brought up in a traditional household, we lost our ways a little bit."

As a role model for young people, Delorme looks to the women in her family for inspiration. She said her mother and her grandmother are her role models.

"My grandma, when she was sick and battling her sickness, she showed the most ultimate strength," said Delorme. "She had passed on but, realizing now, I know she's definitely more than OK."

Jordynn Delorme (left) and her grandmother Lorraine Delorme (right) (Jordynn Delorme)

Delorme is now upgrading and hoping to enter the field of Indigenous social work.

"I want to focus with youth, people who are my age struggling. Being that someone for them, and hopefully opening doors for other youth, how doors were opened for me."

She hopes to "help others be the role model they want to be."

Nominations are now open for a new round of CBC Future 40, which will recognize 40 people in Saskatchewan under the age of 40 who are doing extraordinary work.