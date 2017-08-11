The Regina Police Service is warning drivers of Ford's F-series of trucks that the pickups are being increasingly targeted by vehicle thieves in recent months.

Between May 9 and Aug. 8, police say 16 per cent of vehicles reported stolen were a F-150, F-250 or F-350.

Nearly half of vehicles reported stolen between Aug. 1 and 8 — 41 per cent — were Ford F-series pickup trucks.

To avoid having your truck stolen, police recommend locking your doors and not leaving the keys inside the vehicle.

"In too many of these cases the vehicle was left unlocked or the keys were left inside the vehicle," police said in a press release.

Other safety measures include parking the vehicle in well-lit areas or a garage, if possible.

Police also highlighted the benefit of security systems such as a steering wheel lock or an alarm system.

"Successfully charging and prosecuting offenders doesn't remove the cost and inconvenience to the victim of vehicle theft and higher insurance costs for all vehicle owners."

If you see something suspicious in your neighbourhood, you are asked to call the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or 9-1-1 if you see a crime in progress.