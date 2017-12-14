Willie John Laurent said one of the last things he remembers before Wednesday night's crash of a plane carrying community members from Fond-du-Lac, Sask., was it turning sideways in the air and the people aboard screaming.

Laurent is a band councillor with the Fond-du-Lac Denesuline Nation and was travelling with his wife, Helen Laurent, and daughter when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport in the remote fly-in community of about 900.

"Everyone was trapped on my side [of the plane]," Laurent said, more than 13 hours after the incident. "I crawled over the seat, because the aisle was all crushed. There was no aisle because it was all bent together."

The Laurents were among 22 passengers, two pilots and a flight attendant on the ATR-42 plane, which left the airport in the northern Saskatchewan community at around 6:15 p.m. CT, and was scheduled to travel nearly 80 kilometres to Stony Rapids.

RCMP members found the crashed plane less than a kilometre from the airstrip. There were no fatalities, but several people were injured.

Willie John Laurent said he is in pain on one side of his body, from his shoulder down, but his daughter is in worse shape after sustaining some serious injuries and a bloody face.

There were multiple injuries but no fatalities after the crash. (CBC)

Helen Laurent said she initially thought the plane was going through some bad turbulence but realized it was much worse when the people started screaming.

"To tell you the truth, I don't know what happened. It was just like a dream," she said.

Her husband said that because there was no fire, there was initially some confusion as to where the plane had crashed.

Community member Raymond Sanger told CBC that after learning about the crash, he rushed to the scene to help. He found the plane by following the passengers' screams.

Diane McDonald's mother, Ernestine, and sister Brenda were on the plane when it crashed near the northern Saskatchewan community. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Diane McDonald's mother, Ernestine McDonald, and sister Brenda McDonald were also passengers. Diane McDonald spoke with CBC from the waiting room at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon on Thursday morning, where her mother is being treated.

"Everybody's traumatized," she said.

McDonald said her mother is doing well and her sister is now in Stony Rapids. When she received the call about the crash, McDonald said she first thought about the people on the plane and their families.

"It doesn't make it easy for us because we just lost our father two months ago," McDonald said.

"With this, it's just so heartbreaking, but I'm so thankful that everybody got out safely."

Rick Philipenko, the chief financial officer of Saskatoon-based West Wind Aviation, said in a news release late Wednesday that the crash is under investigation.

"At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown and the Transportation Safety Board has been advised."