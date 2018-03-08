This year's Tim Hortons Brier curling championship has a different format and that means starting today only the eight best teams remain in Regina.

The top four teams in each Pool A and Pool B have advanced to what is now called the Championship Pool.

Each team will play four games over the next two days against teams from the pool they did not play in.

The four teams with the best overall record will advance to the playoffs this weekend.

Team Saskatchewan (4-3) will take on Alberta (6-1) at 2 p.m. CST.

The other games at 2 p.m. include:

Canada (6-1) vs. Manitoba (5-2)

Northern Ontario (6-1) vs. Nova Scotia (4-3)

Wild Card (5-2) vs. Ontario (6-1)

The 7 p.m. CST games include:

Nova Scotia (4-3) vs. Ontario (6-1)

Northern Ontario (6-1) vs. Wild Card (5-2)

Alberta (6-1) vs. Manitoba (5-2)

Saskatchewan (4-3) vs. Canada (6-1)

CBC Saskatchewan's Peter Mills is at the Brier and tweeting the latest updates.

The mobile-friendly link to Peter's live blog is here.