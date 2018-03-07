Team Saskatchewan is looking for their fifth-straight win Wednesday at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier in Regina.
Steve Laycock's rink out of Saskatchewan has a 4-2 record and has already advanced to the next round of the men's curling championship. They are back on the ice at 2 p.m. CST to take on John Epping and Team Ontario (5-1).
- Saskatchewan's Brier curling team has a unique family bond
- Defending Brier champion Brad Gushue drops 1st game
The other games at 2 p.m. CST include:
- Manitoba (5-1) versus Northern Ontario (5-1).
- Quebec (2-4) versus New Brunswick (2-4).
- Nunavut (0-6) versus PEI (1-5).
The 7 p.m. CST games include:
- Yukon (1-5) versus Northwest Territories (2-4).
- Alberta (5-1) versus wild card/McEwen (5-1).
- Newfoundland and Labrador (1-5) versus Canada (5-1).
- British Columbia (2-4) versus Nova Scotia (3-3).
CBC Saskatchewan's Peter Mills is at the Brier and tweeting the latest updates.
The mobile-friendly link to Peter's live blog is here.