Team Saskatchewan is looking for their fifth-straight win Wednesday at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier in Regina.

Steve Laycock's rink out of Saskatchewan has a 4-2 record and has already advanced to the next round of the men's curling championship. They are back on the ice at 2 p.m. CST to take on John Epping and Team Ontario (5-1).

The other games at 2 p.m. CST include:

Manitoba (5-1) versus Northern Ontario (5-1).

Quebec (2-4) versus New Brunswick (2-4).

Nunavut (0-6) versus PEI (1-5).

The 7 p.m. CST games include:

Yukon (1-5) versus Northwest Territories (2-4).

Alberta (5-1) versus wild card/McEwen (5-1).

Newfoundland and Labrador (1-5) versus Canada (5-1).

British Columbia (2-4) versus Nova Scotia (3-3).

CBC Saskatchewan's Peter Mills is at the Brier and tweeting the latest updates.

The mobile-friendly link to Peter's live blog is here.