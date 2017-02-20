It was a foggy start to Family Day in Saskatchewan.

In particular, the mist covered highways and communities in the south and east parts of the province

It was misty at around 6 a.m. CST Monday at the corner of Albert Street and Regina Avenue in Regina. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

It is expected to dissipate later this morning, Environment Canada said.

There wasn't much colour to be found in Wascana Park on Monday morning. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

The Highways Hotline said winter driving conditions are in effect over most of the province, but there is fog and icy or slippery sections, so people should check conditions before heading out.

Here's what Avonhurst, Sask., looked like just as the sun was coming up on Monday morning. (Saskatchewan Highways)

Meanwhile, it's another day of milder than usual temperatures with highs in the 5 C range for much of south and central Saskatchewan.