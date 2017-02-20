It was a foggy start to Family Day in Saskatchewan.
In particular, the mist covered highways and communities in the south and east parts of the province
It is expected to dissipate later this morning, Environment Canada said.
The Highways Hotline said winter driving conditions are in effect over most of the province, but there is fog and icy or slippery sections, so people should check conditions before heading out.
Meanwhile, it's another day of milder than usual temperatures with highs in the 5 C range for much of south and central Saskatchewan.