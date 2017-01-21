The weather office says dense fog in Saskatchewan's southwest is producing near-zero visibility in some areas.

A fog advisory was issued shortly after 8 p.m. CST Saturday from Environment Canada.

The area affected includes Maple Creek, Val Marie and the Cypress Hills.

The weather office said they may be some breaks in the fog, at times, but people should expect poor visibility in dense fog that will persist through Sunday.

"Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero," Environment Canada said in the advisory.