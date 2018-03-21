For much of the province fog is covering highways and roads reducing visibility and potentially impacting the morning commute.
The Highway Hotline is advising drivers that fog, reduced visibility and winter conditions exist across most of south Saskatchewan.
Around Saskatoon there is zero visibility on sections of highway due to fog. Check the Highway Hotline before traveling.
The following communities are affected:
- Weyburn
- Milstone
- Regina
- Qu' Appelle
- Fort Qu'Appelle
- Findlater
- Southey
- Saskatoon
- Kenaston
- Rosthern
A foggy start to the day. Hoping this clears by your commute time. But watch for patches of fog in low lying areas and near the lake in the meantime, early morning Tweeps! pic.twitter.com/p83pBfuC0f—
@TDellerCBC