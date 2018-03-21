For much of the province fog is covering highways and roads reducing visibility and potentially impacting the morning commute.

The Highway Hotline is advising drivers that fog, reduced visibility and winter conditions exist across most of south Saskatchewan.

Regina was foggy this morning but parts of highway around Saskatoon had zero visibility. (Kevin O'Connor/CBC)

Around Saskatoon there is zero visibility on sections of highway due to fog. Check the Highway Hotline before traveling.

The following communities are affected:

Weyburn

Milstone

Regina

Qu' Appelle

Fort Qu'Appelle

Findlater

Southey

Saskatoon

Kenaston

Rosthern