Fog is reducing visibility out on the roads in south and central Saskatchewan on Monday.

The areas affected are Regina, Swift Current, Wynyard, Yorkton, Weyburn, Carlyle and Moose Jaw.

Reduced visibility is when drivers can see about 200 to 800 metres.

There are also sections of road with icy patches, slippery conditions or pavement frost in the areas of Yorkton, Swift Current, Weyburn and Moose Jaw.

