A much needed lifeline, that's how men describe a special support group for fathers in Regina.

Focus on Fathers is a weekly parenting group that promotes healthy father-child relationships at Four Directions Community Health Centre in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

At each meeting, between 11 and 18 men attend. The success participants have found through the program is prompting calls for more services geared towards fathers and their children.

Though the group, which is operated through the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region, is structured around a meal and an education session, fathers are free to show up and share whatever is on their mind.

'We just help one another'

"When you're down and out and you have no one to talk to ... we just help one another," said Brennan Courchene.

The single father of four has been attending the group for years, and says he doubts he'd be able to parent without it.

"I lost my parents at a young age, so when I was 14 I was on my own. Having my first kid, I didn't know at the time why a baby cried. Was it for the teeth, were they hungry, do they need a diaper change?"

At first Courchene relied on the group to learn basic skills, like proper oral hygiene, and to get his "struggles with addictions off [his] chest," but over the years he's grown from student to teacher. Today he helps other fathers who are in a similar situation to the one he once faced, which he says is incredibly rewarding.

"Every week I look forward to this, and after leaving you just feel so amazing."

Brennan Courchene poses with one of his daughters. The father of four has been a single parent for nearly 10 years. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

'An essential resource'

Like Courchene, Shylo Stevenson has been regularly attending Focus on Fathers for years. He said he doesn't know where he'd be without the program.

Two years ago the father of six was living out of his van with some of his children, after separating from his wife and leaving his job as a firefighter due to post traumatic stress disorder.

"When I got my kids on my own, there was no support whatsoever. I was questioned by social services and the government about what I was going to do with my kids and that I should just sign them over to foster care and go to a men's shelter."

Stevenson said that wasn't an option he was willing to explore, so social services provided him with a short-term hotel stay while they worked on a case plan, but he credits attending Focus on Fathers for helping to get him back on his feet.

"For me it was more than just a support group. It was one less meal I had to provide, and a place for me to have other adults around to build relationships with."

'It's about engaging fathers at all levels.' - Rena Kim

Stevenson has since moved into his own home, and started 'The Lemonator Grill,' a catering company that travels to powwows across Saskatchewan — something that he says wouldn't have been possible without the group. This is why he wants to see more services geared towards fathers available.

"A program like this is an essential resource. It makes life more tolerable where you're not in the darkness by yourself," he said.

"There's more fathers getting custody of their kids, there's more resources that need to be in place for fathers to give them that support."

Rena Kim (left) founded Focus on Fathers roughly 15 years ago. Shylo Stevenson (right) attends with his children as much as he can. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

'Minimal service offered to fathers'

Though Focus on Fathers has been running for nearly 15 years, it's still somewhat of an anomaly.

"For a long time we have been maternal focused, and a lot of the programs we deliver have a focus towards moms and children, and funding is often geared towards mother and their kids," says Rena Kim, a public health nurse with the Regina Qu'appelle Health Region, as well as the founder of Focus on Fathers.

Kim says many of the men who come to the group struggle with addictions or criminal records, but one of the biggest challenges they face is the "minimal service offered to fathers."

Jason Glennie has been attending Focus on Fathers for the past six months, after he decided to 'sober up, change [his] life around ... and start focusing on [his] daughter.' (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

There are currently no homeless shelters for men with children in Saskatchewan, and "hardly anything," when it comes to parenting programs geared towards fathers specifically.

Kim — who until recently sat on the board of Dad Central Canada, a national group that focuses on promoting father involvement in Canada — says that lack of support also hurts children.

"The more connected a dad is the more intentional and engaged he is with kids, the better off kids are across the board.

"Kids are more confident, making healthier choices, more successful in school, early sexual behavior starts later, early pregnancy drops, crime drops."

'Every week I look forward to this' - Brennan Courchene

Though Kim would love to see more support groups like the one she runs, she said it's about supporting fathers across the board.

"It doesn't have to just be about more programs. It's about engaging fathers at all levels. From supporting paternity leave, to employers making time for fathers to take their kids to the doctor."

Nevertheless, she's hopeful about the future.

"I would say in the last five years people are wanting to help. We have reserves calling, we have different agencies calling asking 'how did you do that?' and that's good. There's some momentum there."