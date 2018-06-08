Farmers cope with flooding after heavy rain in Rouleau, Sask.

Farmers in parts of southern Saskatchewan are tending to flooded crops after heavy rains swept through the area this week.

Bill Aulie, who farms near Rouleau, said he saw Thursday night's storm coming on radar two hours before and was hoping it would miss his land.

In the end, farmers in the area ended up getting between 40 and 80 mm of rain.

Aulie said his crops went from drought conditions to flooding. The rain was more than they've had since June of last year, he said.

"We were so dry three weeks ago. We seeded through every slough, every low spot. We were praying for rain and I guess our prayers were answered," he said. "We're getting a little too much now. It's too muddy to get in the field."

Parched fields in Rouleau were swamped with water, after thunderstorms rolled through the area. (CBC News)

While he is done seeding, Aulie said he'll have to wait three to four days to continue spraying, once the ground is dryer.

We've got enough to harvest. I can't worry about it. - Bill Aulie, farmer

He said some rain is better than none, but he's bracing for the consequences. He said some farmers in the area don't have insurance for rain because it's not common they get too much of it.

"We've got moisture now so we've got enough for a crop. We've got enough to harvest. I can't worry about it," Aulie said. "I know we're going to lose some crop now with the extra moisture. Our lentils are going to be suffering. And there's water laying in some of the other fields so we'll lose crop."

Aulie said lentils can only last a day or two in water before turning yellow and dying. Wheat can last a little bit longer and canola is even hardier, with the ability to survive sitting in water for a few days.