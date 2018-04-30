'So much damage': Cabins submerged after Saskatchewan River floods near Wapiti

A small ski community in the east-central part of the province is underwater due to runoff from the Saskatchewan River.

Chris Olsen, who lives about 10 minutes from Wapiti Valley Regional Park, said he received a call from a neighbour on Sunday saying there was flooding by the ski hill.

He said the area looks like a "big lake with houses floating in it."

"They have a small Marina down by the river, and that's where the water came up," Olsen said. "They had a whole bunch of small cabins there...people weren't living in them, but they flipped right upside down. The roofs caved in on a couple of them.

"You can't drive up to the houses because the road is submerged."

Olsen said the water was up to seven feet deep in some spots.

"I was shocked. This is the worst I've ever seen it," said Helen Sanderson Jenkins, who was in the area on the weekend.

The Melfort local said she goes to Wapiti often to quad and, although it floods every year, it's not usually as devastating.

She said this year many buildings are completely submerged in water. She said multiple roads in the area are closed.

"The campground on the south side is also completely gone...so much damage," she said.

Sanderson Jenkins said the wreckage includes the campground store, fishing shack, boat launch, showers, bathrooms and playground, which are all under water.

CBC has not yet received comment from the Water Security Agency.

Wapiti is 85 kilometres east of Prince Albert.