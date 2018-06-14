New flight technology at Regina airport could reduce their emissions by 150 metric tons

Three minutes to most people isn't a lot of time.

But for air traffic controllers in Regina, three minutes is about to make a huge difference.

A new system called Required Navigation Performance (RNP) is being installed at the Regina International Airport. It will allow planes to fly more precise routes, and on average, it will shorten approaches by three minutes.

"Three minutes on each approach, although it sounds not very significant, repeated over and over every day for a year or over a year, it adds up to about 150 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions saved every year," air traffic controller and unit operations specialist Marc Brisebois said.

Marc Brisebois is an air traffic controller with Nav Canada and a unit operations specialist. (CBC News)

The technology combines satellite-based positioning with modern flight management systems.

Brisebois also said it helps in the control tower because the flight paths are more predictable.

"We get a lot more predictability from the aircraft. They're restricted a lot more to routes that are planned [and] coordinated by GPS," he said.

"We know where the aircraft are going, the pilots know where they're going so it does increase our predictability."

The technology can also help the airport in poor weather. Brisebois said the technology has been installed at more runways than before, allowing the airport to use more runways in bad weather. This can prevent or minimize delays, and move traffic efficiently.