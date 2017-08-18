The City of Regina is installing solar-powered, flashing beacons at pedestrian crossings at three busy intersections.

Complaints from frustrated pedestrians who say drivers don't respect their right of way at intersections sparked the decision, according to Norman Kyle, director of roadways and transportation for the city.

Norman says the city has gathered data through observing uncontrolled intersections where pedestrians have had to wait for vehicles to pass.

The beacon installations are expected to be completed by end of August. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

"We want them to cross safely and not just walk out on the road," he said. "We want vehicles to stop."

The city says the beacons will take up less space than traditional side-mounted and overheard crosswalk warnings seen at other pedestrian crossings in the city.

The three intersections are Scarth Street and 13th Avenue, Victoria Avenue and McIntyre Street, and Saskatchewan Drive and Smith Street.

The beacons, which are expected to be fully installed by the end of August, are part of a pilot program to evaluate the effectiveness of pedestrian-activated, solar-powered flashing LED beacons as a warning device for approaching drivers, the city said in a release.

The pilot program will wrap up in 2018.