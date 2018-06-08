Flash flooding in Assiniboia temporarily shuts down Highway 13

Town of Assiniboia crew members had to don hipwaders to drain flash flooding in the southwestern community Thursday night.

Carol White, chief administrative officer with the Town of Assiniboia, said the flooding occurred on 1st Avenue W. and Highway 13.

The town had to close three blocks as a crew spent just over half an hour clearing it up.

People in Assiniboia had to deal with flooding after heavy rains in the area. 0:32

White said she had received several notifications of a storm coming through, but there was no hail or wind, so the rain went straight down.

She said it added up to over six centimetres of precipitation and a pool of water accumulated at a low spot.

"Our crew had to have their hipwaders on. It was probably coming up to thigh height for a average-sized person," White said.

In 24 hours, peak precipitation levels included:

Bratts lake 46.2 mm

Weyburn 40.7 mm

Mankota 31.5 mm

Indian Head 29.5 mm

Rockglen 29.3 mm

Cypress Hills 25.8 mm

Regina 25.7 mm

Two separate rain patterns brought between 80 mm and 100 mm of rain to Bethune and Gravelbourg respectively.

As Saskatchewan braces for more rain, White said her community is not worried, but is prepared.

Showers are expected in the area for Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights, according to Environment Canada.

Assiniboia is 133 km southwest of Regina.