Regina police say they seized a hammer and a modified firearm from one of five teenage boys arrested after officers stopped a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

Police say they noticed the vehicle in the area of 12th Avenue and Toronto Street at about 3:55 p.m. CST.

Four youths allegedly left the vehicle on the 2300 block of Quebec Street. They were arrested along with another teenage boy on the 1100 block of College Avenue.

Police say they seized a hammer and a modified firearm with ammunition after searching the suspects.

One 13 year-old boy has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The other four youths are facing the following charges:

A 14-year-old boy is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 12-year-old boy is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 13-year-old boy is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply

A 13-year-old boy is charged with two counts of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count of failure to comply

Their first court appearance was at provincial youth court in Regina at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.